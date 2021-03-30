scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Latest news

In faux pas, Tamil Nadu BJP uses Srinidhi Chidambaram’s dance performance clip for party promo

The promotional video, which runs for more than five minutes, showcased the greatness of Tamil language, culture, and how the saffron party is helping the state to grow.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
Updated: March 30, 2021 9:06:39 pm
In the video, a footage of a classical dancer was shown to highlight the cultural value of the state. (Screenshot of YouTube video)

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party Tuesday was trolled by netizens on social media for using the footage of Dr. Srinidhi Chidambaram, wife of Sivaganga Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, in one of their promotional videos ahead of the state Assembly polls. On March 28, the party had shared a video on their Twitter page titled “Let Lotus Bloom, let Tamil Nadu grow.”

The over 5-minute-long promotional video showcased the greatness of Tamil language, culture, and how the saffron party is helping the state to grow.

In the video, a footage of a classical dancer was shown to highlight the cultural value of the state. And the dancer in the video is none other than Dr. Srinidhi Chidambaram, a popular Bharatanatyam dancer and wife of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The footage was taken from Srinidhi’s performance for the ‘Semmozhi’ song popularly known as the Tamil anthem that was penned down by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late DMK President M Karunanidhi in 2010 for the World Tamil Conference. The song was composed by AR Rahman and directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon.

Screenshot from BJP Twitter handle before it was deleted. (Source: Twitter)

BJP’s faux pas came to light when a journalist took a screenshot of both the videos and shared it on her Twitter page.

Srinidhi Chidambaram too quickly reacted to the development act and said “Lotus will never bloom in Tamil Nadu.”

Responding to the incident. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said that what BJP did proves that their campaign is full of lies.

The video has now been deleted by the party. However, netizens were quick to take screenshots to troll the saffron party.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls in a single phase on April 6. The results of the elections will be announced on May 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x