In DMK manifesto, focus on women, law for 75% job quota for Tamil Nadu residents

DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday released the party’s poll manifesto with several key promises such as a law to ensure 75 per cent reservation for Tamil Nadu residents in jobs across the state and steps focussing on women women welfare and security.

The 400-page manifesto has promised to increase the maternity leave for women employees in the government sector from six months to one year, Rs 24,000 as maternity assistance, free bus passes for women in city buses and special cybercrime police stations to probe crimes against women.



Released at the DMK’s ‘Anna Arivalayam’ headquarters, the manifesto promised a cut in the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre, respectively, in the cost of domestic gas cylinders by Rs 100, priority to first-generation graduates in government job recruitments, and a separate ministry to implement all the announced schemes.

Announcing a ‘Kalaignar Canteen’ scheme, similar to late J Jayalalithaa’s much subsidised “Amma Canteens,” the party has also promised to waive educational loans for students aged 30 years or below, free milk for school students, passing a law against NEET in the first session of the new Assembly, increasing the work-days under MGNREGA to 150, metro rail projects in Coimbatore, Trichy and other Tamil Nadu cities and restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees.



It also promised allocating Rs 1,000 crore to renovate Hindu temples and to conduct consecration ceremonies, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to one lakh pilgrims visiting famous Hindu temples, a promise to set up rope car facilities in hill shrines, Rs 200 crore for churches for restoration and tours covering famous temples. It promised to raise the demand to announce Thirukkural as a national textbook.