Friday, August 05, 2022

In a first, IIT-M holds student council election using blockchain technology

Students of Webops and Blockchain Club from the Centre for Innovation (CFI), IIT-Madras, developed the software to conduct the election through the blockchain technology.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 5, 2022 6:51:15 am
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M)

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), in Chennai, have conducted a students council election using blockchain technology which is claimed to be the first of its kind to be used in the poll process, an official said on Thursday.

Students of Webops and Blockchain Club from the Centre for Innovation (CFI), IIT-Madras, developed the software to conduct the election through the blockchain technology.

Blockchain is an unchangeable, distributed digital ledger. The transactions or records on the ledger which are stored individually are referred to as a ‘block’ and the information in a block is usually linked to the information in a previous block. This, over time, forms a chain of transactions, which is what the word blockchain refers to.

In view of the conduct of the election, the India Book of Records presented IIT-Madras students a record of
‘Blockchain Software for Students Body Election.’ “This student-led project has the transformative potential to positively disrupt the way elections are held. By harnessing the inherent trust and immutability offered by blockchain technologies, this work demonstrates their impact on conducting elections…” said IIT-Madras, faculty-in-charge, Webops and Blockchain Club, professor Prabhu Rajagopal.

More from Chennai

According to the officials, some of the key advantages of using blockchain technology for elections include considerable cost reduction, offering a tamper-proof process that is verifiable and bringing an innate trust in the election process.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 06:51:15 am

