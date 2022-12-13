scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Steps taken to improve TTDC run hotels: Tamil Nadu Minister

The government expects to make the hotel comparative and competitive with private ones and increase the revenue, the minister told reporters

M Mathiventhan (Twitter/@MMathiventhan)
The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to improve the facilities in the hotels run by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), including rooms, restaurants and bars, State Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan said on Monday.

The government expects to make the hotel comparative and competitive with private ones and increase the revenue, Mathiventhan told reporters on the sidelines of inaugurating a renovated restaurant in Tamil Nadu Hotel here.

The TTDC will in a phased manner introduce new food varieties to attract more customers, even as many hotels are under renovation across the State, he said. To a question on improving tourist places, Mathiventhan said the department is identifying 10 to 15 spots to improve the facilities under tourism development scheme and Kollimalai, Javadmalai, Elagiri and a few lakes and ponds will be developed soon.

More from Chennai

The minister, who is leaving to nearby Pollachi to review preparations for International Hot Air Balloon festival next year, said the government has come forward and taken up the responsibility, which was usually done by private parties.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 07:18:07 am
