IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu today

IMD Weather Update, Tamil Nadu, August 01, 2022: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu over the Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, and Ariyalur districts Monday.

A press release from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said, “Moderate Thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Ariyalore, Villupuram, Tanjavur and Tiruvarur districts and Thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Dindigul, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamilnadu during next one to two hours.”

A cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu region will bring heavy rain to Chennai and surrounding districts on August 1 and 2, it also predicted.

IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area for the next five days starting Monday.

In view of the rain, the IMD has issued a warning to fishermen in Tamil Nadu to not venture into the sea for fishing until August 5. Wind speed up to 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast, and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

On Sunday, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Theni, Dindigul, The Nilgiris, and parts of Coimbatore received heavy rainfall. Usilampatti in Madurai received 11mm rainfall, Tirupuvanam in Sivaganga recorded 10 mm, and Kuppanampatti in Madurai received 8 mm rainfall.