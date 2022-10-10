scorecardresearch
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu till Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

As per the latest observation issued at 10 am by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry as well as Karaikal area during the next one to three hours.

The forecast says heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris, Pudukkotai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Tiruppatur, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts on Monday.

According to the Met department, on Tuesday, heavy rain is likely to occur at Isolated places over Nilgiris, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur and Tirupatur.

On Wednesday, heavy rain is likely to occur at Isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Puducherry.

As per the weather office, on Thursday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Tiruppatur and Ranipet.

The Pudukkotai district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday as a precautionary measure considering the persistent rainfall in the area. The schools were supposed to reopen on the day after the quarterly break.

