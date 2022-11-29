scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in six districts of Tamil Nadu today

The weather department noted that for the next 48 hours, the skies in Chennai and neighbouring areas are likely to be partly cloudy and light rain is expected in some places.

As far as Chennai and its neighbouring areas are concerned, the weather department noted that for the next 48 hours, the skies are likely to be partly cloudy and light rain is likely to occur in some areas. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in six districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Theni and Dindigul districts.

As per the latest observation by the Regional Meteorological Department (RMD), Chennai on Tuesday noon, the trough in easterlies is seen over Kerala and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

As far as Chennai and its neighbouring areas are concerned, the weather department noted that for the next 48 hours, the skies are likely to be partly cloudy and light rain is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 to 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 23-24 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is expected at one or two places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area and light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at a few places over southern Tamil Nadu.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...
More from Chennai

From Wednesday to Saturday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 01:48:30 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu: CB-CID files chargesheet against 6 cops in Vignesh custodial death case

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close