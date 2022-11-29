IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in six districts of Tamil Nadu today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in six districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Theni and Dindigul districts.

As per the latest observation by the Regional Meteorological Department (RMD), Chennai on Tuesday noon, the trough in easterlies is seen over Kerala and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

As far as Chennai and its neighbouring areas are concerned, the weather department noted that for the next 48 hours, the skies are likely to be partly cloudy and light rain is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 to 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 23-24 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is expected at one or two places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area and light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at a few places over southern Tamil Nadu.

From Wednesday to Saturday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.