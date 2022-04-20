After Ilayaraja row, son Yuvan Shankar Raja sparks Dravidian debate in Tamil Nadu

After music maestro Ilayaraja received backlash for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comparing him to Dr B R Ambedkar, a post by his son and music composer, Yuvan Shankar Raja, has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the debate of Dravidianism in Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, Yuvan Shankar Raja posted a picture of himself on Instagram, dressed in black, with a caption, “Dark Dravidian. Proud Tamizhan.” The post went viral, inspiring several others, including celebrities and politicians in Tamil Nadu to use the same caption and post their photos on social media platforms.

Reacting to this, TN BJP president K Annamalai said, “If Yuvan is dark, then he (Annamalai) is much darker like a jungle crow and that he too is a pure Dravidian.”

Ilayaraja faced severe backlash over his comparison of Modi to Ambedkar, forcing several BJP leaders to extend support to the musician, while blaming the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over the issue.

In the foreword for Ambedkar & Modi — Reformer’s Ideas, Performer’s Implementations, published by Delhi-based Bluecraft Digital Foundation, Ilayaraja wrote, “Both these striking personalities succeeded against odds that people from socially disempowered sections of the society face. Both saw poverty and stifling social structures from close quarters and worked to dismantle them, but both are also practical men who believe in action rather than mere thought exercises.”

Defending Ilayaraja, Annamalai said that those upset with Ilayaraja were powerbrokers and claimed that the “ecosystem created by the DMK” in Tamil Nadu would not be able to throttle the composer’s voice.

“What crime did Ilayaraja commit?” asked former state BJP chief and Union minister L Murugan, adding that the “DMK-led attacks” were anti-Dalit and anti-Constitutional as the Constitution ensures freedom of speech.

Yuvan’s Instagram post and Ilayaraja’s comments follow Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent speech in which he said that Hindi must be made the national language and that people from non-Hindi speaking states should converse in Hindi instead of English.