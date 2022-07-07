Ilayaraja Rajya Sabha nomination: Tamil Nadu Governor, Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan congratulate music maestro

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, and top actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Wednesday greeted music maestro Ilayaraaja for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

The music composer was among four members who were nominated to the Upper House, the others being legendary athlete P T Usha, noted philanthropist Dr Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.

“Extraordinary musical genius and inspirational life journey of Thiru. Ilaiyaraaja @ilaiyaraaja have inspired and continue to inspire generations,” a Raj Bhavan tweet said.

Ravi congratulated him on his nomination to Rajya Sabha, it added.

Greeting Usha for her nomination, a Raj Bhavan tweet said, “Hon’ble Governor Thiru.R.N.Ravi congratulated Tmt. PT Usha @PTUshaOfficial on her nomination to Rajya Sabha. She has been inspirational icon not only for athletes and

sports persons but for the youth of our country. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia.”

Besides, Rajinikanth also congratulated his “dear friend and the legendary” musician Ilaiyaraaja. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan too commended the composer for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.