scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Ilayaraja Rajya Sabha nomination: Tamil Nadu Governor, Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan congratulate music maestro

Ilayaraja was among four members who were nominated to the Upper House, the others being legendary athlete P T Usha, noted philanthropist Dr Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: July 7, 2022 7:10:15 am
Music maestro Ilayaraaja (File)

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, and top actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Wednesday greeted music maestro Ilayaraaja for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Chennai News Live |liveFollow latest updates

The music composer was among four members who were nominated to the Upper House, the others being legendary athlete P T Usha, noted philanthropist Dr Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.

“Extraordinary musical genius and inspirational life journey of Thiru. Ilaiyaraaja @ilaiyaraaja have inspired and continue to inspire generations,” a Raj Bhavan tweet said.

Ravi congratulated him on his nomination to Rajya Sabha, it added.

Must Read |Why music maestro Ilayaraja’s Rajya Sabha nomination appeared like a foregone conclusion

Greeting Usha for her nomination, a Raj Bhavan tweet said, “Hon’ble Governor Thiru.R.N.Ravi congratulated Tmt. PT Usha @PTUshaOfficial on her nomination to Rajya Sabha. She has been inspirational icon not only for athletes and
sports persons but for the youth of our country. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia.”

Besides, Rajinikanth also congratulated his “dear friend and the legendary” musician Ilaiyaraaja. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan too commended the composer for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement