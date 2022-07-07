Ilayaraja Rajya Sabha nomination: Tamil Nadu Governor, Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan congratulate music maestro

Updated: July 7, 2022 7:10:15 am
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, and top actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Wednesday greeted music maestro Ilayaraaja for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
The music composer was among four members who were nominated to the Upper House, the others being legendary athlete P T Usha, noted philanthropist Dr Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.
இசை மாமேதை உத்வேகம் தரும் தனது வாழ்க்கை பயணத்தில் இசைஞானி இளையராஜா @ilaiyaraaja பல தலைமுறைகளுக்கு ஊக்கமளித்து, தொடர்ந்து ஊக்கமளித்து வருகிறார். ராஜ்யசபா உறுப்பினராக நியமனம் செய்யப்பட்டதற்கு மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு ஆளுநர் திரு.ஆர்.என். ரவி ,அவர்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தார். pic.twitter.com/fSnNDf6bzZ
— RAJ BHAVAN,TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) July 6, 2022
“Extraordinary musical genius and inspirational life journey of Thiru. Ilaiyaraaja @ilaiyaraaja have inspired and continue to inspire generations,” a Raj Bhavan tweet said.
Ravi congratulated him on his nomination to Rajya Sabha, it added.
Greeting Usha for her nomination, a Raj Bhavan tweet said, “Hon’ble Governor Thiru.R.N.Ravi congratulated Tmt. PT Usha @PTUshaOfficial on her nomination to Rajya Sabha. She has been inspirational icon not only for athletes and
sports persons but for the youth of our country. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia.”
மாநிலங்களவை உறுப்பினராக நியமிக்கப்பட்டிருக்கும் அருமை நண்பர் இசைஞானி இளையராஜா அவர்களுக்கு என்னுடைய மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள் @ilaiyaraaja
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 6, 2022
ஒப்பாரும் மிக்காரும் இல்லாத @ilaiyaraaja அவர்களை கலைச் சாதனைக்காகக் கௌரவிக்கவேண்டும் எனில், ஒருமித்த மனதோடு ஜனாதிபதி பதவியே கொடுக்கலாம். இருந்தாலும் இந்த மாநிலங்களவை உறுப்பினர் நியமனத்தையும் வாழ்த்துவோம்.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 6, 2022
Best of Express Premium
Besides, Rajinikanth also congratulated his “dear friend and the legendary” musician Ilaiyaraaja. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan too commended the composer for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-