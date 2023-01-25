Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyarajaa did not attend a single day of Parliament Winter Session

Music composer and Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja did not attend a single day of the Winter Session of Parliament, show data available on the Rajya Sabha website. Ilaiyaraaja was nominated to the House from Tamil Nadu in July 2022.

Ilaiyaraaja was nominated to Rajya Sabha along with three other distinguished personalities from various walks of life — sports icon PT Usha, popular screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, and philanthropist and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade.

Of the 13-day Winter Session, P T Usha attended all days, Veerendra Heggade was present for 5 days, and Vijayendra Prasad sat in on 2 days of Parliament, the data show.

Ilaiyaraaja was unavailable to comment when contacted by The Indian Express. Ilaiyaraaja is a renowned composer, who has produced songs in several Indian languages and won numerous awards, including the National Award. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

He received widespread praise when he was nominated to Rajya Sabha. Rajinikanth, for instance, was among the first to offer his “heartfelt congratulations” to his “dear friend”. Kamal Haasan described him as a “musician par excellence”.

Ilaiyaraaja had said after his nomination, “To all my admirers, who congratulated me for the prestigious recognition by Government of India, I convey my heartfelt thanks to you all.” He had tweeted from Seattle in the United States.