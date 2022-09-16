IIT Madras student found dead in hostel room, suicide suspected

A 21-year-old student of IIT Madras was found dead in his hostel room in the campus Thursday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was a fourth-year undergraduate student of aerospace engineering.

The police, who suspect suicide, noted that in their initial inquiry, they found that the student had backlogs and was reportedly stressed about it.

“The man hails from Odisha. The incident happened around 6.10 pm. His parents had called him and after that, they found no response. They asked his friend to look for him and when he attempted to open the door, he found it was locked from inside. He alerted the other students and warden and broke the door open. A case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC,” an official said.

“The body is at the Royapettah Government Hospital. The parents of the deceased are on their way. The CB-CID police will be conducting further enquiry and the post-mortem process would be carried out on their supervision,” the official noted.

The IIT management issued a statement expressing deep shock and anguish.

“The parents of the student have been informed and they are on their way to Chennai. We request everyone to respect the privacy of the family at this unfortunate moment. The institute expresses its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of the student,” the statement said.