IIT Madras project employee arrested for spying on women’s restroom inside campus

A project employee at the Aero Space Engineering Department in IIT-Madras was arrested for allegedly spying on a Ph.D. student while she was using the restroom.

The woman said she noticed a foreign object sticking out of a small opening near the water pipes after entering the restroom. Suspecting that the opening originated from the adjacent men’s restroom, she rushed out and bolted its door and screamed for help. Security personnel who rushed to the spot found the project employee locked inside the room. However, the employee denied any wrongdoing.

According to sources, the man allegedly used to spy on other women students through a small hole present near the water pipes. He had been allegedly carrying out this activity for more than a year.

The security staff then alerted the J4 Kotturpuram Police station who picked up the accused from the campus. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Kotturpuram police Inspector said the project employee was arrested on Monday and is currently out on bail.

Confirming the incident, IIT Madras aid the accused is a project employee at their campus and was arrested based on the complaint raised by the students. They said the investigation is ongoing.

