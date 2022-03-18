Deer succumbs to anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, authorities on alert

A deer on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras (IIT-M) has succumbed to anthrax, a highly infectious disease. According to a statement issued by the institute Friday, it recorded four deer deaths in the last two days and testing “revealed the presence of anthrax” in one case, while the other three tests were inconclusive.

The statement said the institute was following standard operating procedures for disposal of the carcass. “The area where the carcass was found has been sanitised and cordoned off. We are going by the advice of the Wildlife Warden with regard to safety measures on campus,” it added.

According to the National Health Portal, anthrax is an infectious zoonotic disease, which means that it can spread from animals to humans.

The institute said the Chennai corporation as well as the wildlife and animal husbandry department authorities were guiding it on protocols related to the disease. “All the handlers, including the wildlife personnel in close proximity to the carcass or who have handled the carcass, will be put on a course of antibiotics by our hospital for the next 10 days,” the statement said. The institution also informed that it will soon initiate vaccinations against anthrax.

According to the officials, a team of nine people is monitoring the wildlife in the area round the clock for immediate intervention and an antibiotic dosage is also being administered.

“We are analysing all possibilities of how the disease could have entered IIT Madras campus as since inception we have not witnessed any such disease. The deer or other wildlife do not go out of campus. The dogs being carriers could be one of the reasons,” the statement said.

While confirming that it was an emergency situation, the institute asked those in the area not to panic. They also assured that the concerned authorities are on full alert and working to ensure the safety of all students, staff, faculty and residents on the campus.