IIT-M cultural fest ‘Saarang’ to go online for the first time this year

With the government easing relaxations gradually and students beginning to attend offline classes in college, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) in Chennai has announced that the institute’s annual cultural fest, Saarang will be held online this year.

In it’s first online edition, the theme of Saarang will be Vintage Vogue. According to a release from the institute, students will be taking a trip down memory lane and going retro.

Saarang will be held from February 4 to 7, with access for the public to view the fest for free also enabled.

Going online for the first time in years, the institute said that the student-managed fest will provide a “unique experience” to all its participants.

The music band Carnatic 2.0 will kick-start the fest with a performance during the Classical Night on February 4. This will be followed by a performance by 22 Bullets on February 5, The Yellow Diary on February 6 and singer Jonita Gandhi headlining Popular Night on February 7.

Saarang will also feature Spotlight Lectures, boasting of a line-up of A-listers including chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, directpr Gautham Menon, the cast of Scam 1992, writer Ramachandra Guha and danseuse Leela Samson.

With discussions centred on mental health having gained prominence during the pandemic, the release added that the team behind Saarang has launched a social responsibility campaign ‘Mann’, which aims to create awareness on mental health issues in a bid to address the stigma surrounding it and destigmatise it through sustained efforts.

Close to 200 residents residing at IIT-M had tested positive for COVID-19 in December last year, prompting the state government to initiate testing and monitoring in institutions across the state.