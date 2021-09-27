IAF officer held for sexually assaulting colleague: cops

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Flight Lieutenant was arrested by Coimbatore police and sent to judicial custody late on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a lady officer. According to police, the lady officer filed the complaint against the accused with local police after she felt that the complaint she raised internally wasn’t handled in a satisfying manner.

“The incident happened about two weeks ago. She filed a complaint with police as she was not satisfied with the action taken internally. Both were undergoing training at the Air Force Administrative College here,” said the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Deepak D Damor.

“He was sent to judicial custody. The victim was his junior, both were undergoing training. The investigation is in progress,” said an officer probing the case. He said there were no jurisdiction issues in the arrest and that the IAF authorities may be seeking his custody soon to claim the trial of the case in a defence court.