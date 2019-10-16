I will be honest if I am elected as Tamil Nadu chief minister, says Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan Tuesday said he will be honest if elected as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Speaking at an event organized to commemorate the 88th birthday of former President of India, late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Haasan heaped praise on Kalam by placing him on par with Lord Buddha.

Advertising

“We are trying to take Abdul Kalam to everyone’s heart. Buddha and Kalam are the same persons, only we are think of them as different. I had the opportunity to spend three hours with Kalam when he was the President, the conversation had a great impact on my life,” Haasan said.

Haasan added that the students shouldn’t be complacent with a degree or masters and should keep improving their skill set. “More than learning, understanding the subject is more important. To turn Kalam’s dream into reality, students should enter politics, I welcome you to the political world, clean the place where there is sewage and garbage. If there is a problem with agriculture, don’t just complain about it, get proper training in that subject and enter the field to save agriculture,” Haasan added.

Haasan started his political journey in 2018 by visiting the house of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam whom he refers to as his role model. Though MNM failed to open their account in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they gained a considerable vote percentage. Kamal Haasan, who projects himself as an alternative to the Dravidian parties, said, “If I am elected as the Chief Minister, I will be honest. Not just me, whoever comes to power should be like that.”

Similar to the Vellore Lok Sabha elections, Kamal Haasan’s MNM decided not to field their candidate in the upcoming assembly by-polls in Vikravandi and Nanguneri constituency saying it doesn’t want to be part of corrupt political drama in the name of byelections. “By-election will be nothing more than a power struggle between the current ruling party and the party which ruled earlier to retain their power and positions they have,” the party statement read.