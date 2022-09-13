I was never insulted by Telangana government: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday that she had never been insulted by the government as claimed by Murasoli, the mouthpiece of Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK.

“I was never insulted. I am astonished about how someone in Tamil Nadu can rejoice if their sister is disrespected in another state. It is not the right frame of mind. Welcoming a relative or someone who is close to us is part of culture. As I step into the fourth year as the governor at Telangana, I spoke about the good and some other instances that I experienced here. While listing out several good instances I also happened to say how the governor is also disrespected in certain issues. That doesn’t mean I scream or cry about those things. I will continue to carry out my work irrespective of whether I am respected or not,” Soundararajan told reporters in Tiruchirapalli.

An article published in Murasoli said governors should not go beyond their constitutional limits lest they be treated “the same way as Soundararajan”.

The popular column “Silanthi” in the DMK mouthpiece said the fate of governors of other states would be “the same as that of Soundararajan” if they tried to interfere in the policies and programmes of state governments.