scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

I was never insulted by Telangana government: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Soundararajan was responding to an article in the DMK mouthpiece that warned governors against meddling in the affairs of state governments.

TelanganaTelangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (file)

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday that she had never been insulted by the government as claimed by Murasoli, the mouthpiece of Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK.

“I was never insulted. I am astonished about how someone in Tamil Nadu can rejoice if their sister is disrespected in another state. It is not the right frame of mind. Welcoming a relative or someone who is close to us is part of culture. As I step into the fourth year as the governor at Telangana, I spoke about the good and some other instances that I experienced here. While listing out several good instances I also happened to say how the governor is also disrespected in certain issues. That doesn’t mean I scream or cry about those things. I will continue to carry out my work irrespective of whether I am respected or not,” Soundararajan told reporters in Tiruchirapalli.

Also Read |Citing Tamilisai’s ‘plight’, DMK mouthpiece warns Governors of all states

An article published in Murasoli said governors should not go beyond their constitutional limits lest they be treated “the same way as Soundararajan”.

More from Chennai

The popular column “Silanthi” in the DMK mouthpiece said the fate of governors of other states would be “the same as that of Soundararajan” if they tried to interfere in the policies and programmes of state governments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 01:17:52 pm
Next Story

CRZ violations: Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

With focus on Indo-Pacific, Japan, India hold joint naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

With focus on Indo-Pacific, Japan, India hold joint naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

Explained: Constitutional monarchy, which King Charles III has vowed to uphold

Explained: Constitutional monarchy, which King Charles III has vowed to uphold

With experiments inconclusive, India's World T20 squad is leap of faith

With experiments inconclusive, India's World T20 squad is leap of faith

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement