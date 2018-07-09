I-T raids in Tamil nadu: ‘Egg supplier to govt bribed political parties’

Raids by Income Tax officials at nearly 100 locations, including premises of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation managing director M Sudha Devi and Christy Friedgram Industry, a supplier of eggs under the state’s Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), continued for the fourth day Sunday. Sources in I-T department said they unearthed evidence of tax evasion, strategies to convert black money during demonetisation and huge bribes paid to different political parties.

According to an officer, the raids, focused in about 100 locations in Chennai and Namakkal, were based on tip-offs about major irregularities in Christy Friedgram Industry. The officer said owner of the private firm Kumarasamy has been picked up from Indore and brought to Tamil Nadu. “He is being questioned at a farmhouse near Namakkal,” the officer said. Christy Friedgram Industry, which Kumarasamy started in 1989, was a major supplier of eggs and other food items for ICDS scheme since the 1990s.

As the raids are still on, I-T officials refused to divulge value of assets seized. “There is evidence of huge tax evasion. Premises of Civil Supplies Corporation MD Devi was raided for information about transactions linking her and the firm. We cannot reveal more information about her role now. Her links with two ministers are also being probed,” official said.

The official said focus of the probe is an alleged transaction of Rs 245 crore carried out by the firm through a state cooperative bank during demonetisation. “They seem to have successfully converted the money. We have seized some 100 pen drives from one of the locations. They show payments made by the firm to leading political parties, including the Opposition,” the officer said.

