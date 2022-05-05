I have threat to my life, going to meet PM Modi, says Madurai mutt chief amid row over ritual ban

Amid the controversy surrounding the ban on the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ ritual at the Dharmapuram mutt in Tamil Nadu, the chief of another mutt Madurai adheenam has alleged that there is a threat to his life for speaking against the order and that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about it.

Speaking to reporters in Kalimedu near Thanjavur Wednesday, Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal of Madurai Aadheenam said that members of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are enjoying temple properties that belong to the adheenam.

“Since I am posting more questions to them, I am being threatened. They constructed houses in the temple property area but are not giving any rent. They are in control of the temple land and threatened me saying that I cannot enter the town and do my ritual to God,” he said. He added that he would meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to convey them about the alleged threat to his life.

Commenting on the Mayiladuthurai district administration’s decision to ban the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ ritual (the age-old tradition of devotees carrying the mutt’s seer on a palanquin) by the Dharmapuram mutt, he said that the ritual is a 500-year-old tradition and that the country which claims to be secular should not do injustice to one religion alone.

“The Hindu religion is targetted. Are they trying to destroy the Hindu religion? Even the British were not successful in doing that, what can these people do? God will take care of everything,” he said and adde that no minister or MLA could walk free on the road if they interfere with Hindu beliefs and the rituals.

The issue reached the state assembly Wednesday where Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami moved a special calling attention motion and said that the government should withdraw the ban on the ritual.

Responding to this, Minister for Hindu and Religious Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekar Babu said the event Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will speak with the Dharmapuram adheenam and reach an amicable solution before May 22, when the event is scheduled to take place.