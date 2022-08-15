scorecardresearch
I-Day: DMK model embodies principles of secularism upheld by Mahatma Gandhi, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu government presents Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to veteran Communist leader and freedom fighter R Nallakannu. Dearness Allowance for state government employees, and pensioners increased.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: August 15, 2022 2:19:12 pm
On the occasion, CM Stalin presented the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award of the Tamil Nadu government to veteran Communist leader and freedom fighter R Nallakannu.

On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Monday said the idea of secularism and brotherhood championed by Mahatma Gandhi is the urgent need for the nation today and the Dravidian model envisioned by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) embodies such principles.

After he unfurled the national flag at Fort St George in Chennai in the presence of Cabinet ministers, senior bureaucrats and other officers, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu was the first region to raise its voice for freedom in the Indian sub-continent and added that the Dravidian Ideologue EVR Periyar wanted the nation to be named as ‘Gandhi Desam’ after the Father of the Nation was assassinated by religious fundamentalists.

He recollected the sacrifices made by the Tamil freedom fighters Puli Thevar, Khan Sahib Maruthanayagam, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Dheeran Chinnamalai, and Velu Nachiyar among others.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the Dearness Allowance for the state government employees, pensioners, and family pensioners would be increased to 34 percent from the existing 31 per cent effective from July 1, on a par with the Central Government employees. A total of 16 lakh people is said to benefit and this will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,947.60 crore. He also said an Independence Day museum with modern facilities would be set up in Chennai.

All the award winners with Chief Minister M K Stalin.

On the occasion, CM Stalin presented the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award of the Tamil Nadu government to veteran Communist leader and freedom fighter R Nallakannu. He was provided Rs 10 lakh by the Chief Minister. At the same stage, the senior leader donated the entire amount along with his contribution of Rs 5,000 to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Ninety-six-year-old Nallakannu had participated in the freedom struggle and served as the president of Tamil Nadu Agricultural Labour Union for 25 years and state secretary of Communist Party of India in Tamil Nadu for 13 years. He spent his life for the cause of the poor and downtrodden, and worked relentlessly to protect social harmony and the environment. Earlier, Nallakannu returned the Rs 1 crore gifted to him by his party members on his 80th birthday. He wanted the amount to be used for the welfare of the party.

“To emerge victorious against the attack of external forces, unity among the people is very essential. Ensuring this alone could be a true tribute to great people who fought for our freedom,” Stalin said.

The Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise was conferred on B Ezhilarasi, who displayed immense bravery to rescue two children from a village pond at Kilvelur, in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district despite not having any swimming skills.

Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage conferred on B Ezhilarasi

On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, the Tamil Nadu CM also presented other prominent awards. The Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise was conferred on B Ezhilarasi, who displayed immense bravery to rescue two children from a village pond at Kilvelur, in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district despite not having any swimming skills.

Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Award given to Dr S Ignacimuthu

Stalin presented the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Award to Dr S Ignacimuthu, Director of Xavier Research Foundation, St Xavier’s College, who has been identified as one of the top two percent scientists in the world and 10th best in India in the field of plant biology by the professors of Stanford University, USA.

He has specialized in the field of biotechnology and has published more than 700 research articles, and written and edited more than 31 books. Having nine Indian and ten US patents, he developed PONNEEM, an eco-friendly pesticide to control insect pests. Further, he also developed a low-cost herbal sanitizer during Covid pandemic and has been recognized as an Emeritus Scientist by UGC, ICMR, and CSIR, New Delhi.

Salem won the best Corporation Award. Srivilliputhur won the first prize for the best municipality, while Gudiyatham and Thenkasi bagged the second and third prizes respectively.

Stalin also gave away the Chief Minister’s Youth Award, awards for police personnel, and other volunteers who rendered exemplary services for the welfare of the differently-abled and for the welfare of women.

