Meet the Chennai fan whose batting tip from 19 years ago Sachin Tendulkar hasn’t forgotten

A share market enthusiast in Chennai is garnering a lot of attention after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently tweeted a video, saying he would like to meet the man who once gave him a batting tip at a Chennai hotel years ago. The video went viral, with netizens wondering how the batting maestro remembered an incident that took place several years ago.

The man at the centre of the buzz, Guruprasad, lives in Perambur in a tiny tenement. On Monday, after discussing India’s loss against West Indies a few days ago with his peers, arguing about Rishabh Pant’s shot selection in limited-overs, and obliging neighborhood kids with photographs, Guruprasad sits down with us to take down memory lane.

“Sorry if my voice is not audible, I am very tired as I haven’t slept properly in the past two days,” says Guruprasad, amid the constant buzzing of his phone.

“I was a member of the security staff in the Taj Coromandel hotel in Chennai. I was a floor in-charge, not a waiter, as Sachin sir mentioned. It was during Australia’s tour of India in mid-2001 when I met my hero. I saw Sachin Tendulkar when he was about to take the lift. I wanted his autograph, but I didn’t have any special book or paper, so I got his autograph on my beat book. I wanted to say something about his batting, not once did I have second thoughts about whether I should say something like that to a star because I always admired Sachin’s humanity and down-to-earth personality,” he says.

Guruprasad says when he asked Sachin if he could suggest something about his batting technique, the Little Master readily agreed. “I told him he was wearing an elbow-guard that was arresting his bat swing. He was surprised by my cricketing knowledge and asked me how I observed the game so deeply. I said I am his huge fan and watched all his innings repeatedly and that’s how I noticed this change in his batting technique. He said he would look into my suggestion,” he says.

It turns out, Tendulkar did look into Guruprasad’s suggestion. On December 14, the former Indian cricketer posted a tweet, recounting the Chennai interaction, and saying he had his elbow guard redesigned after the meeting.

“A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?“ he tweeted alongside a video.

“It happened in Chennai once, I asked for a coffee and a waiter came to my room. He asked if it was okay if he discusses something on cricket with me, I said please go ahead,” Tendulkar said in the video.

He added that the waiter told him that every time he wears an arm-guard, his bat swing was changing. “I have never spoken about this with anyone in the world, I was the only person who was aware of that,” Tendulkar said.

The Indian legend said that the waiter told him that he is a huge fan and used to watch every match multiple times, and that’s when he noticed the change in his batting. “After the conversation, I came back to the room from the ground, carried my elbow guard and redesigned it and played.”

Guruprasad says he was able to notice this tiny change because “everything else was perfect with Sachin”. The 45-year-old avid cricket fan claims he developed an interest in cricket only after watching Sachin’s batting.

“For 16 years, Sachin played for India. Even when he was young, he never showed fear and faced the world’s best pace bowlers. When he is on the field, he is the king. There are two innings I can never forget — the one he played against Sri Lanka in 1996 and against Australia in Sharjah in 1998. In the semi-final against the Lankan bowling attack, Sachin was single-handedly carrying the burden on his shoulder. Unfortunately, he got out and couldn’t take India home. But in 1998, he whacked the Australian bowlers all over the park and showed the world what he was capable of,” he says.

Guruprasad says the conversation he had with Sachin lasted less than a minute, and he is astonished the legend remembers it.

“I am not on Twitter, my nephew from France informed me about Sachin’s tweet because I had told him and a couple of my relatives about that moment. I was elated that Sachin remembered me after 19 years. This just proves that he is not only a great cricketer but also a wonderful human being. I can’t wait to meet him, I hope he will visit our house so that my neighborhood kids and friends get a chance to see the legend,” he says.

