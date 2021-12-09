Hundreds pay floral tributes to Gen Rawat and 12 others; lone survivor flown to Bengaluru military hospital

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were flown from Sulur air base in Coimbatore to Delhi in a military aircraft on Thursday. After a wreath-laying ceremony at the Wellington military station, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and senior officials paid respects, 13 ambulances took the mortal remains of the chopper crash victims to the Sulur Air Force Base by road.

Hundreds of people including school and college students paid floral tributes as 13 ambulances carrying the mortal remains drove from the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) to Sulur Air Force station, a distance of about 85 kms. A military aircraft with the remains took off from Sulur air force base for Delhi at 3:49 pm.

A man places a candle before a portrait of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. (AP) A man places a candle before a portrait of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. (AP)

Meanwhile, Varun Singh, the group captain and the lone survivor in the chopper crash, was moved to a military hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. He was taken by road to the Sulur Air Force Base from Wellington in an ambulance and airlifted to Bengaluru.

People hold portraits of Chief of Defence Staff People hold portraits of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat , who was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. (AP)

Rescue personnel engaged in the operation soon after the chopper crash revealed that Singh was rescued from the crash site along with CDS General Rawat. Rawat succumbed to injuries on the way to Wellington army hospital. Rawat reportedly was conscious when he was rescued and had also managed to say “I am Bipin Rawat” to a rescue personnel in Hindi.

On Thursday morning, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and senior officials visited the crash site which was under the control of the army from Wednesday evening. While more defence teams are expected to visit the site on Thursday and Friday for a detailed inquiry ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF) into the circumstances that led to the tragic crash, a team of forensic experts visited the spot and gathered evidence on Thursday morning. Besides the IAF Accident Investigation Board officials visiting the crash site for field investigations, a team of experts had also retrieved the Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder of the Mi-17V5 chopper a few meters away from the crash site on Thursday morning.

A new video emerged on Thursday morning, purportedly shot by a group of tourists who were visiting an area nearby the crash site, showing the unusually low-flying chopper entering a thick sheet of mist.