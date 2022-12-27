Human excreta found in water tank for SC village in Tamil Nadu, case filed

A few days after some children of the Vengaivayal village in the Annavasal block of Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkotai district fell ill and had to be admitted to the hospital, villagers found human excreta dumped inside an overhead tank in the village occupied by the Scheduled Caste community.

The children had complained of discomfort, including diarrhoea and vomiting and the doctors had asked the villagers to check for possible contamination of the source of drinking water.

When some of the villagers experienced foul smell in the water, they went and checked the tank and when they opened the tank, they found human excreta dumped in it.

The discovery led to tension in the village and the Vellanur police soon reached the spot and conducted an inquiry.

Based on the complaint registered by a parent of an affected child, the police booked a case under Section 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir) and 328 (causing means of any poison, etc with intent to commit offence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A senior police officer said, “The incident might have happened three-four days ago. The children started falling sick and were admitted to the hospital. We have registered a case but the villagers have not named anybody or any community in particular. They informed us about the incident and asked us to find out who did it so we are carrying out an investigation.”

Pudukkotai collector Kavitha Ramu and Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey also inspected the village Tuesday. The villagers informed the collector about the caste discrimination in the village and claimed that they are not allowed to enter the Arulmigu Ayyanar Temple in their village and said the ‘two tumbler system’ is still in practice at the tea shops. The two tumbler system is a discrimination where the Dalits are not allowed to drink from the same tumblers used by the others.

The collector and the SP then took the villagers to the temple and made them enter the shrine, something that never happened in generations. The collector also instructed the authorities to initiate action against the people who are responsible for caste-discrimination.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Ramu said as soon as they came to know about the incident, an FIR was registered. “The villagers were happy to enter the temples but we have informed the authorities that this shouldn’t be a one day thing and have told them to ensure that the residents are allowed to enter the temple regularly. We have asked the Revenue Divisional Officer to initiate a peace community meeting to ensure that there is no issue in the village,” the collector said.

A special medical camp has been set up in the village to treat the residents who are experiencing any discomfort.