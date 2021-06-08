How to apply for e-registration in Tamil Nadu – A step by step guide

As the Tamil Nadu government extended the lockdown till June 14, some of the districts with low test positivity rates will see quite a few relaxations. But for 11 districts — Coimbatore, Nilgris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai — the relaxations are minimal.

In cities like Chennai, e-registration is required to travel from one police limit to another. Police said stringent action would be taken against those who violate the lockdown norms.

Tamil Nadu: How to apply for the e-registration

Go to https://eregister.tnega.org/

You will find two boxes – Coming to Tamil Nadu from a foreign country/others (intra-district, inter-district and inter-state travel registration for individuals, industries and self-employed professionals).

After clicking on one of the above options, you will be taken to the e-registration page where you need to enter your mobile number and the captcha code. After clicking on send OTP, you will receive the OTP. Using the OTP you can enter the main page where you can choose from one of the following options.

Individual/group travel via road (bike/car/SUV) (within a district, inter-district, inter-state), individual/group flight coming inside Tamil Nadu via train/flight. Commercial establishments/organisation industries/business/traders/financial companies. Self-employed professionals (bike/car).

Steps to follow for individual/group travel

There are six reasons for which a person can apply for e-registration: Medical emergency/death and post-death rituals, volunteers/caregivers of people with special needs, differently-abled and senior citizens, homes for Children, differently-abled, mentally-challenged, senior citizens, destitute, women, widow and related transportation/staff working in observation homes, aftercare homes, places for safety for juveniles and others.

Persons applying for e-registration need to fill in the mandatory details like travel date, applicant name, ID proof number, No of passengers including applicant, vehicle number, travel range (going from one district to another, going outside Tamil Nadu to another state, coming inside Tamil Nadu from another state), travel reason document, type of vehicle and upload a copy of the ID proof.

After completing the details, the person will be directed to the travel and document page.

Details required for those applying in the self-employed professionals category

Private security, housekeeping, electricians, plumbers, computer service persons, motor technicians and carpenters can apply here. They need to provide fill in details like applicant name, address, district, type of vehicle, pin code, vehicle number and upload a copy of ID proof (Aaadhar, pan card, driving license, ration card etc).

For commercial establishments/organisation industries/business/traders/financial companies

Application for an organisation must be made by the designated officer, Individuals cannot apply directly. The officer must fill in details like type of industry (MSME/large-scale industry), organisation name, organisation address, Pincode, district, total number of employees in the organisation, name of the authorized person alongside his email address and ID proof and submit the form. The user would be getting a PDF of his e-registration.