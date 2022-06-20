Hospitals directed to alert Chennai corporation about patients with flu-like symptoms

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has directed all hospitals and laboratories under its limits to inform it regarding cases pertaining to influenza-like illnesses (ILI) to help them track symptomatic individuals and get them tested for Covid-19.

In an order issued by Gagandeep Singh Bedi, principal secretary to the GCC commissioner, hospitals have been asked to share the name of such patients, their addresses, mobile number, and symptoms. Private hospitals will also share details about patients who are in home isolation, along with information regarding the date they tested positive for Covid-19, the date of advice for home isolation, and so on.

With the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Chennai, the civic body has been taking various preventive and control measures to arrest the spread of the virus within its limits. “Certain private clinics/hospitals and general practitioners are treating persons with Covid-like symptoms and not notifying the same to the GCC…(Some) Covid-19 positive cases are advised home quarantine by the private hospitals and the same is not notified, due to this the cases are going unnoticed which leads to further spread of infection,” the order read.

The civic body noted that any refusal to comply with the direction of the corporation will attract action under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939 and the Chennai City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Act, 1919.

Chennai, which recorded a total of 95 Covid cases on June 8, registered as many 306 cases on Sunday. Currently, the city has 1,696 active cases, including those in home isolation. In the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu reported 692 cases of Covid-19.