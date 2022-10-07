scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Home for destitute where 3 boys died will be closed: Tamil Nadu ministers

Later, the ministers told reporters that the condition in the private home -- Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam -- was very bad and in the aftermath of the incident, the home will be closed immediately.

Two children died at the home and the other 12 who fell sick were admitted to the government hospital in Tirupur, where another boy succumbed, they said, adding that a security guard in the home was also hospitalised. (Representational image)

The home for the destitute in Tirupur, where three boys died on Thursday due to suspected food poisoning after consuming stale food, will be closed immediately, two Tamil Nadu ministers said on Friday.

Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, and Information and Publicity Minister M P Saminathan visited the hospital where the affected students were admitted and inquired about their condition.

Later, the ministers told reporters that the condition in the private home — Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam — was very bad and in the aftermath of the incident, the home will be closed immediately.

They blamed the authorities in the home for negligence, which led to the death of three boys and affecting 11 others, and action will be taken against those found guilty.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

Geetha Jeevan said that providing food brought in from outside to the inmates was illegal and the state government will take responsibility of the remaining occupants of the orphanage.

They would be shifted to another home in Erode district and the conditions of all such orphanages and homes in the state would be reviewed, the ministers said.

Apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to probe on urgent basis the deaths at the orphanage. It has sought a response from the top official within 48 hours.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

Two children died at the home and the other 12 who fell sick were admitted to the government hospital in Tirupur, where another boy succumbed, they said, adding that a security guard in the home was also hospitalised.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 03:41:23 pm
Next Story

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When and where to watch ISL 2022 live tv, online

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement