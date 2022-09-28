scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

History-sheeter hurls country bomb at police team in TN’s Tambaram, arrested

A special team of Tambaram police in Tamil Nadu arrested a history-sheeter after he allegedly hurled a country bomb at them and tried to attack a constable near Somangalam early on Wednesday, officers said, adding that the accused sustained injuries after a policeman fired at him in defence.

Addressing reporters, Tambaram police commissioner A Amalraj said the accused V Sachin, 25, of Rajagopal Kandigai in Kancheepuram district’s Erumaiyur village has several cases pending against him, including an attempt to murder and extortion.

“A special team under Somangalam inspector was formed to nab people who were involved in various criminal activities in Somangalam and Manimangalam area. The team conducted the search operation for over a month. A gang operating in that area was trying to decimate a rival gang,” he said.

“Around 3 am on Wednesday, the police carried out vehicle checking based on a tip that the accused, whom they were on the lookout for, was travelling towards Tambaram from Somangalam. Sachin and his associate Bharath, who were riding a two-wheeler, did not stop when they were asked to, but instead hurled a country bomb at the personnel. Fortunately, the bomb didn’t explode,” the commissioner explained.

“When the police tried to catch them, constable Bhaskar was attacked with a knife. In an act of defence, an inspector opened fire and caught the accused,” Amalraj added. The inspector had fired five rounds from his pistol and two bullets hit the accused on his thigh. Bharath managed to escape.

The commissioner said that their probe indicated that the accused was on his way to commit a murder when he was nabbed.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 04:52:49 pm
