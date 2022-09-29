History-sheeter dies in Chennai hospital; family alleges custodial torture

A 22-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, who is alleged to have many cases pending against him, died Thursday at the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in Chennai, police said.

The accused, identified as Akash, a resident of Ekangipuram near Ayanavaram in Chennai, had been under treatment at the hospital since September 21.

Meanwhile, the family members have said that Akash died of custodial torture. The post-mortem is being carried out.

According to the police, Akash was taken for questioning based on a complaint that he was involved in damaging a car at Otteri in Central Chennai.

“Akash was part of a 12-member gang that was involved in creating nuisance in the neighbourhood. He alone has 10 cases pending against him. Based on the complaint of a railway employee in the area who alleged that his car was damaged and some items are missing, the patrol team picked up Akash and brought him to the station for questioning around 7.30 pm on September 21. He was sent back home at 11.30 pm as he was under the influence of alcohol,” said an official who added that they do not keep such accused in the station at night time as per the protocol.

“The same day he was admitted to the hospital by his family as he had some health complications. We have all records and evidence, the allegation of the family is not true,” the official said.

The police said that a case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC and that further investigation was under way.