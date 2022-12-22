scorecardresearch
History-sheeter dies hours after release, family alleges custodial torture by Chennai police

The police said they had let off Dinesh Kumar with a warning after picking him up in a cellphone theft case.

A 26-year-old history-sheeter died hours after he was released by the Chennai police and his family alleged custodial torture as the reason for his death.

A 26-year-old history-sheeter died hours after he was released by the Chennai police Tuesday and his family alleged custodial torture as the reason for his death.

The deceased, K Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Perambur, was earlier in the day taken to the Thoraipakkam police station for allegedly stealing a passenger’s phone in a city bus. The police retrieved the cell phone and handed it over to the owner before releasing Kumar giving him a warning. They said they had not pressed any charges against Kumar, who was alleged to have more than 10 cases against him already.

According to Kumar’s family, soon after reaching home, he developed health complications. They even took him to a nearby clinic for a brief visit. However, in the night, he fainted at home and was rushed to Stanley Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A case was registered after Dinesh Kumar’s brother Senthil Kumar lodged a complaint at the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station.

The family members, along with Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), staged a protest at the hospital Wednesday demanding action against the officials attached to the Thoraipakkam police station.

“After reaching home, I gave him pomegranate juice. He was not able to drink it and vomited. In the night, he went to the bathroom and fainted. We rushed him to the hospital where the doctors said he is dead,” Kumar’s wife Kausalya told the media.

She noted her husband had looked very weak and tired after coming out from the police station. A magistrate inquiry is initiated into the incident.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 01:54:00 pm
