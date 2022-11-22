scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Hindu Munnani leader in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur stages fake petrol bomb attack, arrested

According to police, P Sakkarapani who is also the Kumbakonam town secretary of the organisation has done the act for ‘publicity’.

Police said that the accused identified as P Sakkarapani, 38, who is also the Kumbakonam town secretary of the organisation, has done the act for ‘publicity’. (Representational image)

A Hindu Munnani functionary was arrested Monday for allegedly faking a petrol bomb attack in front of his house in the Melacavery area near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district.

Police said that the accused identified as P Sakkarapani, 38, who is also the Kumbakonam town secretary of the organisation, has done the act for ‘publicity’.

Kumbakonam (East) police station officials rushed to the spot on Monday after Sakkarapani had informed the members of Hindu Munnani that some unidentified persons had hurled a petrol bomb at his house around 5.30 am.

Thanjavur District SP Ravali Priya and other senior officers soon visited the spot. Meanwhile, the Hindu Munnani functionaries who gathered in the area urged the police to take immediate action.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Sniffer dogs were also deployed. During the course of the investigation, the police found that Sakkarapani’s statements differed each time. On further interrogation, the man had confessed that he himself had hurled the petrol bomb at his own house for publicity.

“The cloth that was used as a cotton wick in the bottle to light the flame was the same as that of the bedsheet at his house. He had torn a piece of cloth from the bedsheet and had used it as a wick in the bottle. Also, we found a plastic bottle with some remains of petrol. He had bought it from a nearby petrol bunk,” an officer said.

Sakkarapani was booked under five different sections, including 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) noted that he was later remanded in judicial custody, police said.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

Despite multiple attempts, the members of the Hindu Munnani organisation were not available for comment.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 01:58:21 pm
Next Story

FIFA World Cup 2022: How to send football World Cup stickers on WhatsApp

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement