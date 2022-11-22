Hindu Munnani leader in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur stages fake petrol bomb attack, arrested

A Hindu Munnani functionary was arrested Monday for allegedly faking a petrol bomb attack in front of his house in the Melacavery area near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district.

Police said that the accused identified as P Sakkarapani, 38, who is also the Kumbakonam town secretary of the organisation, has done the act for ‘publicity’.

Kumbakonam (East) police station officials rushed to the spot on Monday after Sakkarapani had informed the members of Hindu Munnani that some unidentified persons had hurled a petrol bomb at his house around 5.30 am.

Thanjavur District SP Ravali Priya and other senior officers soon visited the spot. Meanwhile, the Hindu Munnani functionaries who gathered in the area urged the police to take immediate action.

Sniffer dogs were also deployed. During the course of the investigation, the police found that Sakkarapani’s statements differed each time. On further interrogation, the man had confessed that he himself had hurled the petrol bomb at his own house for publicity.

“The cloth that was used as a cotton wick in the bottle to light the flame was the same as that of the bedsheet at his house. He had torn a piece of cloth from the bedsheet and had used it as a wick in the bottle. Also, we found a plastic bottle with some remains of petrol. He had bought it from a nearby petrol bunk,” an officer said.

Sakkarapani was booked under five different sections, including 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) noted that he was later remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Despite multiple attempts, the members of the Hindu Munnani organisation were not available for comment.