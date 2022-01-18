Drop knowledge of Hindi as ‘criterion’ for Prasar Bharati recruitment in TN: Madurai MP

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur, asking him to advise public broadcaster Prasar Bharati to withdraw the knowledge of Hindi as a desirable qualification for those seeking to be recruited to Doordharshan Kendra and AIR in Tamil Nadu. He also sought a clarification regarding reservation in the recruitment.

On January 11, Prasar Bharati issued a notice inviting applications for contractual engagement of Multi Media Journalists (MMJ) on full-time annual contract basis in six districts (Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Salem and Tirunelveli) of Tamil Nadu for Doordarshan Kendra and All India Radio (AIR). The notice mentioned proficiency in Hindi language as a desirable qualification.

“I don’t understand why knowledge of Hindi is sought as ‘desirable qualification’ that too without mentioning whether additional marks or what weightage would be given for candidates knowing Hindi. There are genuine apprehensions in the minds of candidates particularly those from rural areas that this “desirable qualification” would be a disadvantage in selection for them,” Venkatesan said. He pointed out that the duties of the candidates are confined to the said districts in Tamil Nadu.

The CPI(M) leader also sought to know whether the MMJ post was newly created and further noted that the notification did not have any details about reservation.