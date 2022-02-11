Hijab or saffron or blue shawls can’t be allowed in classrooms: Khushbu Sundar

While campaigning for the BJP ahead of the local polls here, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar said on Friday that no religious clothing, including the hijab, should be allowed in schools.

“It’s up to individuals to wear the hijab or not. You can wear the hijab till the school gate. But once you enter the campus, you should follow the rules and wear only the uniform. I belong to the Muslim community and I have never worn the hijab in school. None of my friends had worn it,” she said.

When asked by reporters about students’ wearing saffron shawls on campus in Karnataka, she said, “Hijab or a saffron shawl or a blue shawl… None of them should be allowed inside a school…. A school is a place beyond religion or caste.”

Khushbu said the students wore saffron shawls only because some students wanted to attend classes wearing the hijab.

The BJP leader asked why “the Opposition wanted to instill religious politics in the minds of young children”, adding that in Karnataka, hijab-wearing students were barred only from classrooms, not college campuses.

She disapproved of the incident where anti-hijab protesters hoisted a saffron flag in a Shivamogga college, but said it was hoisted on an empty pole. Congress leaders in Karnataka had alleged the saffron flag had replaced a tricolour on the pole.

Khushbu was campaigning for her party candidates in T Nagar, Kodambakkam and surrounding areas near Chennai ahead of the urban local body polls scheduled for February 19.