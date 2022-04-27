scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
High court orders Tamil Nadu department to hand over temple to Sri Ram Samaj

The court allowed the government department to conduct a fresh inquiry to see if there were any irregularities at the temple warranting the department’s oversight.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
April 27, 2022 10:19:02 pm
The Madras High Court in Chennai (File)

The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside a 2013 order of the Tamil Nadu government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department taking over the administration of the Ayodhya Mandapam, a temple that was run by the Sri Ram Samaj at West Mambalam in Chennai.

The order was issued by the AIADMK government under the late J Jayalalithaa for appointing a person to look after the administrative affairs of the Samaj.

Also Read |TN govt digs in heels as row over Ayodhya Mandapam takeover intensifies

Setting aside the order passed by a single-judge bench of the court on March 31 dismissing a writ petition filed by the Samaj, a bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered the department to hand over the temple administration to the Samaj.

The court allowed the government department to conduct a fresh inquiry to see if there were any irregularities at the temple warranting the department’s oversight.

According to Live Law, the court opined that the single bench had not considered the merits of the case and merely dismissed the Samaj’s petition citing the existence of alternative remedies. Further, the judges said the government order was passed without following the procedures of natural justice.

“The notice sent by the department did not disclose the details of the allegations levelled against Samaj. Further, no opportunity of hearing was given to appellant Samaj. The department passed the orders merely stating that the Samaj was a public temple as per Section 6 (20) of the HR and CE Act, 1959, as it fulfilled the conditions stated in the Act. The department had failed to look into the objectives of the Samaj and other activities carried out by the Samaj,” the website quoted the court as saying.

