Here’s how Chennai corporation plans to clear waste from beaches during Pongal holidays

As part of its initiative to make the city garbage-free, the Greater Chennai Corporation has come up with several measures to clear the waste that gets dumped on beaches during the Pongal holidays.

Large crowds are expected in the Marina, Elliots, Palavakkam, Neelankarai and Akkarai beach areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the Chennai police deploying more than 15,000 personnel to maintain law and order in the city, civic body officials are also putting their best foot forward to prevent littering near the seashore. The corporation has planned to deploy additional sanitary workers on all beaches to intensify cleaning activities during the holidays.

According to officials, an additional 45 workers will be deployed at Marina beach and 103 dustbins, with a capacity of 50 litres to 240 litres, have been placed to collect wet and dry waste. To swiftly remove the waste, an additional compactor vehicle will also be put to use.

Similarly, 20 sanitary workers and 50 dustbins will be in place at Elliots beach, besides 15 sanitary workers, two battery-operated vehicles, a tractor and a mechanical sweeper at Palavakkam beach. At Neelankarai and Akkarai beach areas, six sanitary workers will be on duty on a rotational basis.