‘Help us’: Indian students stranded in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv urge Indian Embassy to evacuate them

As many as 66 Indian students stranded at a hostel of Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv Tuesday urged the Indian Embassy to immediately evacuate them as the situation is worsening in the city with constant sound of bomb blasts around them.

This comes on a day when the Ministry of External Affairs reported that an Indian student was killed in shelling from the Russian side in Kharkiv city. Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine urged all Indians to leave the capital city of Kyiv amid rising action by Russia.

Speaking to indianexpress.com from Mykolaiv, Bala Yogi, a fourth-year medical student who hails from Theni in Tamil Nadu, said, “We can hear sounds of bomb blasts. We don’t have sufficient food and the weather has been very cold since morning. We just ask the Indian Embassy officials to help us as soon as possible.”

Yogi also said, “The university asked us to move to Moldova due to the current situation in Mykolaiv but we are unable to do so as there is no transportation.”

The student added, “The University evacuated one batch of students, the remaining 66 of us are waiting for the bus since morning to reach Moldova. We tried calling the Indian Embassy and our agents but they are not replying properly. They say they will arrange to evacuate us but we have been waiting since morning.”