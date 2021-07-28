‘Helicopter brothers’ cheating case: Ganesh’s wife, a firm employee held

A helicopter showered petals for the birthday of MR Ganesh's son in 2019, earning the duo the name 'helicopter brothers'. (Express)

The Tamil Nadu police Wednesday arrested two more people in connection with the financial fraud case filed against MR Ganesh and MR Swaminathan, popularly known as the ‘Helicopter Brothers’ of Kumbakonam district. The brothers — accused of cheating people to the tune of Rs 600 crore — are absconding.

Those arrested on Wednesday are Akhila, wife of MR Ganesh, and Venkatesan, a manager in their financial company. Before this, on July 25, one Meera and her brother Sriram, who worked as accountants in the company, were arrested. The special team under DSP Ashokan apprehended them when they were about to flee the town, officers said.

The scam came to light when a couple from Kumbakonam, Feroz Banu and Zafarullah, lodged a complaint against the brothers with Thanjavur SP Deshmukh Sekhar Sanjay on July 21. In the complaint, the couple claimed that they had deposited Rs 15 crore in the financial entity owned by the brothers, but never got back the amount or the interest. They alleged that when they asked for the money, the brothers threatened them, citing their political affiliations.

The brothers, alongside other people involved in the business, were booked under sections 406, 420, 120 (B) of the Indian penal code. A man called Srikanthan, believed to be one of the managers of the company, was arrested.

The police then confiscated the 12 high-end cars owned by the brothers. Officers told indianexpress.com that the brothers, who are natives of Thiruvarur, settled in Kumbakonam in the posh Sri Nagar Colony five to six years ago and started a dairy business with cows of foreign breed. Over the years, they expanded their business.

They started a financial entity called Victory Finance, and later an aviation company Arjun Aviation (OPC) Private Limited. Later, Ganesh joined the BJP, and was the Thanjavur (North) BJP Traders’ wing leader till he was removed from the post following the FIR.

According to the police, the brothers had been collecting money from people for the past few years with the promise of doubling them in 12 months. Initially, the assured payments were made, but later, they began to default. Some who asked for the money were threatened.

Finally, agents and the public struck posters across Kumbakonam, accusing the brothers of swindling Rs 600 crore, and the police complaint was filed.