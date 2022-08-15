scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Three held for robbing NBFC in Chennai, gold worth Rs 8.5 crore recovered

According to the police, the robbery happened on Saturday when the burglars fled with 31.7 kg of gold, worth Rs 15 crore, after tying up the firm's employees.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 15, 2022 4:44:23 pm
According to the police, the incident happened around 02.30 pm on Saturday (Source: Police handout)

The Greater Chennai Police arrested three people in connection with a gold heist at the branch of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) near Arumbakkam in Chennai, officers said on Monday, adding that around 18 kg of gold, worth Rs 8.5 crore, was also seized from them.

The city police identified the four accused in the case as Murugan, M Santhosh (30), V Balaji (28) and Suriya. Santhosh and Balaji have been arrested, they said. One Senthil Kumaran, who had helped the accused, was also arrested. The police have recovered two bikes and two cars from them.

According to the police, the incident happened around 02.30 pm on Saturday when the burglars fled with 31.7 kg of gold, worth Rs 15 crore, after tying up the firm’s employees in the strong room. The police reached the spot soon after, on receiving information from a customer who had arrived at the firm after the burglary.

(Police handout)
Also Read |I-Day: DMK model embodies principles of secularism upheld by Mahatma Gandhi, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Based on the complaint of the bank manager, the cops have registered a case and formed special teams to probe the incident. Addressing reporters on Monday, Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal said the cops reached the spot within 20 minutes of the incident and initial inquiry found that only three people, including two staff members and a watchman, were present at the branch at the time of the incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...

“One of the burglars had already worked in the bank for about two and a half years. He and two of his accomplices carried out the burglary. We formed 11 special teams to trace the location and call records of the accused before the incident, and to look through the CCTV footage. We got a lucky break yesterday (Sunday). We have arrested three people in connection with the incident and identified the prime accused. We believe two or three more people might be connected with the incident and we are searching for them,” he said.

More from Chennai

The commissioner said they will recover the rest of the gold in two to three days. He said all the accused involved in the crime had grown up in the same locality and had studied at the same school. “They had planned this burglary for a while. No one had any previous cases registered against them,” he added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 04:43:07 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

3

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

4

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

5

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Featured Stories

For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement