Held again, YouTuber Maridhas moves fresh petition in Madras High Court

Days after the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court quashed an FIR filed against YouTuber Maridhas by the Madurai city cybercrime police, Tamil Nadu police arrested him in the third case, which was registered by the previous AIADMK regime over a video he posted against the Tablighi Jamaat.

Even as the HC quashed an FIR against his tweets in the wake of Chief of Defence Bipin Rawat’s death in a chopper crash, he was not released from the prison as he was arrested and remanded till December 27 in another case — allegedly forging the email of a TV channel official.

The third arrest, made on Thursday by the Melapalayam police near Tirunelveli, was over a complaint against his video on YouTube and Facebook accusing Tablighi Jamaat as the reason for the spread of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. The complaint was filed by Mohamed Kader Meeran, a resident of Melapalayam in April 2020.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu BJP protests YouTuber Maridhas’ arrest over tweet against DMK after Rawat chopper crash

He is now booked under sections 292 (a) (publishing of grossly indecent or scurrilous matter or manner intended for black mail), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (2) (Statements conducing to public mischief with intent to cause fear) of Indian Penal Code and 67 B (a) of The Information Technology Act – 2000.

His first arrest was over his controversial tweet in which he claimed that Tamil Nadu was “turning into another Kashmir under the DMK regime.”