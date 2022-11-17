Heavy showers expected in Andaman, Tamil Nadu this weekend as low pressure area forms over sea

Widespread heavy rainfall is predicted over parts of the Andaman and Nicobar island for the next two days and in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 20 (Sunday), according to the India Meteorological Department’s latest predictions.

The upcoming bout of rain along the east coast is fulled by the formation of a low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the south Adaman Sea and its neighbourhood.

According to the latest bulletin from IMD, a low pressure area has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andaman Sea Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea & neighborhood (1/2). @IndianExpress — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 17, 2022

As per the IMD’s prediction, the weather formation is likely to move northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also anticipated moderate rainfall and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarbad between Friday and Sunday and in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

In other news, the IMD expects there to be a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest India and Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours. Following this, there will be no significant change, the weather department said.