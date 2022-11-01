Heavy rains lash several areas in Tamil Nadu; holiday for schools in Chennai, seven other districts

Heavy rain lashed Chennai and several other districts in Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours, inundating low-lying areas and leading to traffic snarls in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday.

The northeast monsoon hit the state on October 29. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai till November 2 and heavy to very heavy rainfall in adjoining districts like Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu in the next few days.

Due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, the government has declared a holiday for schools in eight districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Parts of Chennai face waterlogging following rainfall here. Visuals from Pulianthope, Choolai area. pic.twitter.com/pzBv0XQwNT — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation officials have been providing updates on Twitter about waterlogging in subways and various roads in the city. Netizens have been asked to use the hashtag #ChennaiRains and tag the corporation’s handles to alert them about grievances. They can also dial 1913 for help, officials said.

No rain water stagnation in Rajamannar Salai, K.K.Nagar👇#Chennaiites, as it is raining heavily #GCC requests you to be careful while commuting to work places and you may call us at 1913 for any grievances/help or kindly drop a #Twitter message.#ChennaiCorporation#ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/j4sAN2VYSN — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) November 1, 2022

Flood monitoring cameras have been installed in prone areas. The civic body noted that Chennai Mayor R Priya, corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials are constantly monitoring efforts by field officers to prevent any untoward incident due to the rain.

Forecast for next four days

Light to moderate rain has been predicted on Tuesday at many places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas, while heavy to very heavy rain may occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli.

On Wednesday, light to moderate rain has been forecast at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, while heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Namakkal, Erode and Nilgiris.

The weather office has predicted light to moderate rain at many places on Thursday with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni as well as Dindigul.

On Friday, light to moderate rain is expected at various places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.