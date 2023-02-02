scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Heavy rain warning issued for five Tamil Nadu districts, holiday declared for schools and colleges

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi on Thursday, the IMD said

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi on Thursday, the IMD added. (Representational/ PTI)

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts were given a holiday on Thursday as these regions witnessed some heavy rain in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest bulletin issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the south-west bay of Bengal moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph and crossed the Sri Lanka coast between Batticaloa and Trincomalee between 03.30 to 04.30 am Thursday as a depression with an estimated maximum sustained wind speed of 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph.

“It is very likely to continue to move west-southwestwards across south Sri Lanka and emerge into Comorin and adjoining Gulf of Mannar off the west coast of Sri Lanka by the early morning of tomorrow,” the bulletin noted.



Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area along and off Sri Lanka coast and Tamil Nadu – Puducherry- Karaikal coasts till Thursday; Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast on Friday.

According to the latest bulletin from Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, thunderstorms and lightning with intense spells of rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkotai, Sivagangai and Ramanathpuram districts.

In Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts, lightning with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in isolated places during the next three to six hours.

As far as the local forecast is concerned, the residents experienced light showers in Chennai on Wednesday night and since Thursday morning, the sky has remained cloudy in the city.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 12:13 IST
Samsung’s newest Galaxy S smartphones a test of brand power in weak market

