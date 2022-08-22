Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from tomorrow: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over some areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining Puducherry, as well as some districts adjacent to the Western Ghats from Tuesday.

For Chennai and its neighbourhood, the sky is likely to be cloudy and the temperature is expected to be between 36 and 26-27 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

According to the IMD, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and hence the fishermen have been warned not to venture into the seas for the next three days.

Meanwhile, the sudden rain on Sunday night in Chennai and its surrounding areas caught people off guard and led to traffic jams.

As per the latest observations of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, ACS medical college, Kancheepuram (8 cm), Panruti, Cuddalore (7 cm), Andipatti, Madurai (7 cm), Valangaiman, Tiruvarur (6 cm), Chennai (6 cm) received some sharp spells of rain.

The forecast for five days

August 22: Light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukottai and delta districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

August 23: Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukottai and delta districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

August 24: Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Thenkasi, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and delta districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

August 25: Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thenkasi and delta districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

August 26: Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thenkasi and delta districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.