Heavy rain forecast in Chennai for three days from Thursday

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Tuesday forecast rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next five days.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvalluvar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for three days, on November 10, 11 and 12.

According to the meteorological centre, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

“Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during 9th to 11th November,” a bulletin from the centre read.

Forecast for next five days

Light to moderate rain has been predicted on Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms and lightning at a few places over the state, the Union Territory of Puducherry and its Karaikal area.

On Thursday, light to moderate rain is expected at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over the three regions.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Sivaganga districts of the state as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

For Friday, the weather office has predicted light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over the three regions, while heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi districts as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ramanathapuram, Karur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.

On Saturday, light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over the three regions.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur districts, Puducherry and Karaikal, while heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Karur.

The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai for the next 48 hours and moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31-32˚C and 24-25˚C.