Heavy rain in Chennai, IMD forecasts more showers this weekend

Sudden showers hit Chennai on Friday morning, leading to traffic congestion in the city. With monsoon preparedness works being carried out across Chennai, commuters had trouble getting to their destinations on time.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Pudukkotai, Thoothukudi, Namakkal, Thiruvarur, Tiruchirapalli, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur, too witnessed heavy rain on Friday morning. As a precautionary measure, the Tiruvarur district administration declared a rain holiday for schools and colleges. Schools in Thanjavur and Mayiladuturai districts too declared a holiday.

In Chennai, several areas including Saidapet, Guindy, Koyambedu, Adyar, Triplicane, Perambur, Kolathur and other areas, including Perungalathur and Tambaram, saw heavy spells of rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in the upcoming days due to a low-pressure formation over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast Bay of Bengal. As per an IMD release on Thursday, the system is likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around Saturday and into a deep depression on Sunday.

Subsequently, it is likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24, the IMD said. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north-north-eastwards and reach near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast on October 25, skirting the Odisha coast, the IMD added.



The IMD has forecast that light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Friday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal areas, it added.

On Saturday, the IMD said, light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places on Saturday over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness light to moderate rain on October 23 and 24, the IMD has further said.