scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Heavy rain in Chennai, IMD forecasts more showers this weekend

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the upcoming days due to a low-pressure formation over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast Bay of Bengal.

chennai rains, rains in chennai, chennai news Water-logging caused traffic jams in some areas and netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in the city (File image)

Sudden showers hit Chennai on Friday morning, leading to traffic congestion in the city. With monsoon preparedness works being carried out across Chennai, commuters had trouble getting to their destinations on time.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Pudukkotai, Thoothukudi, Namakkal, Thiruvarur, Tiruchirapalli, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur, too witnessed heavy rain on Friday morning. As a precautionary measure, the Tiruvarur district administration declared a rain holiday for schools and colleges. Schools in Thanjavur and Mayiladuturai districts too declared a holiday.

In Chennai, several areas including Saidapet, Guindy, Koyambedu, Adyar, Triplicane, Perambur, Kolathur and other areas, including Perungalathur and Tambaram, saw heavy spells of rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in the upcoming days due to a low-pressure formation over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast Bay of Bengal. As per an IMD release on Thursday, the system is likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around Saturday and into a deep depression on Sunday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Subsequently, it is likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24, the IMD said. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north-north-eastwards and reach near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast on October 25, skirting the Odisha coast, the IMD added.


The IMD has forecast that light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Friday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal areas, it added.

On Saturday, the IMD said, light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places on Saturday over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

Areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness light to moderate rain on October 23 and 24, the IMD has further said.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 04:34:35 pm
Next Story

Delhi: Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Rohini; fire tenders deployed

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement