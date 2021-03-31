Heat wave conditions likely at isolated pockets in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for 5 days: IMD

As per the forecast, since the dry land breeze from north-west is moving towards Tamil Nadu, the temperature may increase 3-5 degree Celsius between March 31 – April 4. (AP)

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over isolated pockets in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Wednesday.

As per the forecast, since the dry land breeze from north-west is moving towards Tamil Nadu, the temperature may increase 3-5 degree Celsius between March 31 – April 4. The rise in temperature will be felt in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Thiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry and Karaikal.

“For next 48 hours, the sky condition is likely to be mainly clear. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 39 ˚C and 28 ˚C respectively,” the release from IMD read.

Further, public, party candidates, farmers, traffic police have been requested to avoid working, conducting rallies out in the open between 12- 4 pm.

On Tuesday, Chennai recorded temperatures above 40 degree Celsius. According to private weather blogger Pradeep John popularly known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman, Meenambakkam recorded 41.3 degree Celsius, breaking the record for the highest temperature for the month of March.

Records Tumble Chennai Meenambakkam records 41.3 C and beats the All Time Record for hottest day for March month Chennai Meenambakkam had recorded 39.2 C on 31st March 2014. Chennai Nungambakkam had 40.6 C recorded on 29th March 1953. — Tamil Nadu Weatherman (@praddy06) March 30, 2021

Similarly, he said Tiruchirapalli recorded 40.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday, it’s hottest day in March in over 50 years.