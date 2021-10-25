Heart flown in from Kochi in under 2 hours to save life of 51-year-old in Chennai

The heart of a brain-dead person in Kochi was taken to Chennai in under two hours and transplanted to a 51-year-old man at a private hospital Sunday. The recipient, who works for a private IT company in Chennai, was diagnosed with Dilated Cardio Myopathy (DCM). According to the hospital, he has been on an organ registry waiting list since February this year.

The donor, a 30-year-old male from Kochi, had suffered a traumatic brain injury in a road accident in his hometown and had been admitted to a private hospital on October 19. He failed to respond to the treatment and was declared brain dead Saturday night.

As per a release by the hospital, his family was counselled and they consented to donating the youth’s organs. An alert was sent to the Tamil Nadu Organ Registry which was later allocated to Rela Hospital as per standard protocol. The rest of the organs were allocated to hospitals in Kerala.

A four-member team from the hospital led by Heart and Lung Transplant Surgeon Dr Arumugam flew to Kochi on Sunday morning to retrieve the donor’s organ. The team later left with the retrieved heart via a green corridor created by the Kochi police team and flew to Chennai airport, reaching in a little over an hour. Another green corridor set up by the Chennai police then facilitated its speedy transport to Rela Hospital where the transplantation procedure was carried out by a team headed by Dr Sandeep Attawar, Programme Director of Heart and Lung Transplant at the hospital.