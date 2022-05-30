HDFC Bank customers in Chennai hit jackpot fleetingly, turn ‘crorepatis’ due to technical glitch

Several HDFC Bank customers in Chennai on Sunday saw their account balances shooting up all of a sudden to lakhs of rupees, and even crores of rupees in certain cases. Their brush with fortune was not to last too long as the bank, which attributed the inflated balances to a technical glitch, temporarily suspended these accounts to prevent any withdrawals and rectified the issue.

Though the bank is yet to issue an official statement on the incident, an HDFC Bank spokesperson said: “A display error was noticed in a few customer accounts post a routine system (software) patch upgrade activity. This caused some customers to note an erroneous amount credited to their account. After the proactive detection (of the issue), a debit block was placed on these accounts, a majority of which have been removed now. A small number of remaining ones will be completed soon.”

Also Read | Dalit staffer barred from using tumbler and restroom at Tamil Nadu govt office; 6 booked

Initially shocked, the customers soon began to express their disappointment as their accounts were blocked, preventing them from making any transactions.

A user, who claimed to have an HDFC Bank account, took to Twitter and claimed that his balance had increased to Rs 1.23 crore. He further said the bank had blocked his account.

So midnight @HDFC_Bank decides to become SantaClaus and increase the balance in my wifes account by 1.23 crore (no credit entry). Are they trying to do some sort of scam by randomly using a common citizen’s account? At noon the balance vanished (no debit entry). — YASH AGARWAL (@agarwal_yash) May 29, 2022

Another user said that his account was showing an inflated balance and it subsequently got blocked.

@HDFCBank_Cares @HDFC_Bank Today my account is showing inflated balance. Subsequently, the account got blocked. Kindly unblock and do the needful. Already sent DM.#hdfcbank — Murali Krishnan (@Murali_Krishnan) May 29, 2022

While replying to his query, the bank’s Twitter handle said that the issue was resolved.