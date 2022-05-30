scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

HDFC Bank customers in Chennai hit jackpot fleetingly, turn ‘crorepatis’ due to technical glitch

Some customers saw their account balances shooting up suddenly to crores of rupees. The bank quickly resolved the issue, caused by a routine software patch upgrade, after temporarily suspending these accounts.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: May 30, 2022 5:58:13 pm
hdfc bank, hdfc bank news, hdfc bank share price, hdfc-hdfc bank mergerInitially shocked, the customers soon began to express their disappointment as their accounts were blocked, preventing them from making any transactions. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Several HDFC Bank customers in Chennai on Sunday saw their account balances shooting up all of a sudden to lakhs of rupees, and even crores of rupees in certain cases. Their brush with fortune was not to last too long as the bank, which attributed the inflated balances to a technical glitch, temporarily suspended these accounts to prevent any withdrawals and rectified the issue.

Though the bank is yet to issue an official statement on the incident, an HDFC Bank spokesperson said: “A display error was noticed in a few customer accounts post a routine system (software) patch upgrade activity. This caused some customers to note an erroneous amount credited to their account. After the proactive detection (of the issue), a debit block was placed on these accounts, a majority of which have been removed now. A small number of remaining ones will be completed soon.”

Also Read |Dalit staffer barred from using tumbler and restroom at Tamil Nadu govt office; 6 booked

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Initially shocked, the customers soon began to express their disappointment as their accounts were blocked, preventing them from making any transactions.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...Premium
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?
Explained: Eight years of Modi GovtPremium
Explained: Eight years of Modi Govt
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...Premium
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...
More Premium Stories >>

A user, who claimed to have an HDFC Bank account, took to Twitter and claimed that his balance had increased to Rs 1.23 crore. He further said the bank had blocked his account.

Another user said that his account was showing an inflated balance and it subsequently got blocked.

While replying to his query, the bank’s Twitter handle said that the issue was resolved.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
May 30: Latest News
Advertisement