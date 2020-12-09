HC judge Kulasekaran to head Tamil Nadu committee on caste-based survey

CM Palaniswami, in a statement, said the government has decided to undertake a caste-based survey to ensure that all the government welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

A week after Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) staged a demonstration demanding 20 per cent exclusive reservation for the Vanniyar community in government jobs and education, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami appointed former high court judge A Kulasekaran to head the commission that will begin collection of caste data in Tamil Nadu.

CM Palaniswami, in a statement, said the government has decided to undertake a caste-based survey to ensure that all the government welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

The decision comes amid the backdrop of the Supreme Court directions to all the states to collect quantifiable data highlighting the inadequacy of representation of a particular class in public service.

Based on the recommendation of a committee headed by Hansraj Verma, CM Palaniswami also announced that seven sub-sects of the Scheduled Caste—Kudumban, Pannadi, Kadaiyan, Pallan, Kalladi, Vathiriyan and Devandrakulathan—will be called as Devendrakula Vellalar. This has been a long-standing demand of the Devendrakula Vellalar community and Puthiya Tamizhagam(PT) party.

The state government will recommend the centre to include the seven sub-sects under Devendrakula Vellalar community. The community will enjoy their reservation in government jobs and education due to their social-economic backwardness, Palaniswami added.

However, the other demand of the community of delisting them from Scheduled Caste (SC) category is still pending with the government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd