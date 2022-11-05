scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

HC allows RSS marches in 44 of 50 places on Nov 6

The police denied permission in Coimbatore citing the prevailing condition in the wake of a car blast before a temple on October 23. The order said the RSS may approach police after two months for permission.

Tamil Nadu, Madras High Court, RSS, Indian Express, India news, current affairs

The Madras High Court on Friday granted permission to RSS for holding route marches in 44 locations across Tamil Nadu, except for six places in two communally sensitive districts of Coimbatore and Kanyakumari, on November 6.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan was hearing a bunch of contempt petitions filed by the RSS against the state police for not letting it hold the march. The court said the event cannot be permitted at six places — Coimbatore, Pollachi, Palladam, Mettupalayam, Arumanai and Nagercoil — as they are sensitive locations, and rejected the state government’s decision to deny permission in other places. The court also asked the RSS to ensure peace during the march and that all conditions are met with.

“The procession and public meetings should be conducted in compound premises such as a ground or a stadium. It is made clear that while proceeding to conduct a procession and public meeting, the participants shall go by their respective vehicles without causing any hindrance to the general public and traffic,” it said.

The order said “nobody shall either sing songs or speak ill of any individuals, any caste, religion, etc” and that “participants shall not for any reason talk or express anything in favour of organisations banned by the government of India… they should also not indulge in any act disturbing the sovereignty and integrity of our country”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activistPremium
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activist
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burningPremium
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burning
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...

The police denied permission in Coimbatore citing the prevailing condition in the wake of a car blast before a temple on October 23. The order said the RSS may approach police after two months for permission.

The petition filed on November 2 on behalf of the RSS said the permission for route march was granted for only three of the 50 places, for public meeting in an indoor place at 23 places, and complete denial at 24 places.

The state government had produced the intelligence report in a sealed cover with details of cases registered between 2008 and 2020 to deny permission for the route march. The court, however, said that all the FIRs were “very old and the reasons stated in the report cannot be accepted, since everywhere there are accused and against them there are FIRs”.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

“Therefore, mere pendency of the FIRs against a particular organisation cannot be a ground to reject the request made by the petitioners,” the order said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 06:21:28 am
Next Story

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna, 4 others convicted of poll code violation

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement