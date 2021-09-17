Have to get vaccinated to avail govt benefits, says Puducherry Lieutenant Governor

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that only those who have got their Covid-19 shots will be eligible for government benefits in the Union Territory (UT).

Tamilisai chaired a state-level Covid-19 task force meeting at Raj Nivas to discuss the strategies and measures to intensify the ongoing vaccination drive by collaborating with NGOs and other activists. Dr G Sriramulu, the director of the health department, chief secretary Ashwani Kumar, and other public health officials were present in the meeting.

According to a statement by the government, Tamilisai stressed on intensifying the inoculation drive to achieve a 100 per cent vaccination status.

Addressing reporters, Tamilisai said, “To avail government benefits, including Diwali bonuses, people have to produce their vaccination certificates. We are inoculating not for us but for their benefit. People need to be healthy to avail benefits or celebrate any festival. We have informed the students (above 18 years) that they need to produce their vaccine certificates if they want to sit for an examination. I request the 35 per cent of people who have not been vaccinated yet to get their shots as soon as possible,” she said.

Tamilisai added that each member of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly has been provided a medical team to increase vaccine coverage in each of their constituencies. All government employees, who are not vaccinated to date, have been directed to get their jabs, failing which they wouldn’t be able to draw their salaries.

A week ago, while speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr G Sriramulu had expressed concern about the surge in cases in the Union territory. He had said that they are taking all efforts, like conducting vaccine festivals and carrying out door-to-door campaigns, but people have not co-operated fully. He had informed that there are many are people who are seen roaming around without masks or maintaining social distancing norms.